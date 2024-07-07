Nicki Minaj pulls out of Romania festival with hours to go over ‘safety’ worries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Romania festival with hours to go over ‘safety’ worries

By Press Association
Rapper Nicki Minaj has pulled out of a festival in Romania because of ‘safety concerns’ (PA)
Nicki Minaj has pulled out of a festival in Romania hours before she was scheduled to perform because of planned protests in the area causing “safety concerns”.

The US rapper, 41, said as a mother she had to make “sound decisions” so that she made it home to her son and her team returned to their families.

She was scheduled to perform on the main stage at Saga Festival on Sunday in Bucharest from 10.55pm to 12.10am local time.

She announced the news in a post to X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Out of concern for the wellbeing of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area.

“I look forward to seeing you all at another time.

“As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families.

“To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing.

“I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

The US star, who has a son with her husband Kenneth Petty, added that she is “very excited” to return to London for another headline show at Wireless Festival on Friday.

The gates at her 2022 Wireless appearance had to be closed early because of overcrowding issues, leaving some fans disappointed as they were denied entry despite having a ticket.

Minaj later organised a spontaneous meet and greet at Cafe Koko in Camden for the following day to make it up to fans, but that was also plagued with issues.

She initially told her millions of Instagram followers that she would arrive at midday, this was later pushed back to 2pm and when she tried to enter the venue just before 6pm police had to form a wall around her as masses of fans rushed to see her and she was escorted away before entering the venue.

Her latest cancellation also comes after she pulled out of a show in Amsterdam last month following on from her arrest at the city’s airport the weekend previous on suspicion of trying to take “soft drugs” out of the country.

The delay from the arrest forced her to miss her show at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena that was due to take place that evening, with the concert later being rescheduled.