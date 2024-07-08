Damson Idris says new film F1 will be ‘unlike anything anyone’s ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Damson Idris says new film F1 will be ‘unlike anything anyone’s ever seen’

By Press Association
Damson Idris says his new film F1 will be ‘unlike anything anyone’s ever seen’ (Tim Goode/PA)
Damson Idris says his new film F1 will be ‘unlike anything anyone’s ever seen’ (Tim Goode/PA)

Damson Idris has said the forthcoming Formula One film he stars in will be “unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before”.

The movie, titled F1, which has been shot at Silverstone, also features Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, and is directed by Top Gun: Maverick film-maker Joseph Kosinski.

Pitt plays a retired driver who is called out of retirement to mentor a new young racer, played by Idris.

Idris said: “It’s unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before.
“It’s a whirlwind, we’re driving cars for real.

“I play a character called Joshua Pierce, a young rookie driver on a fictional team by the name of Apex.”

As well as appearing in the film, the 32-year-old revealed that Lewis Hamilton, who is serving as a producer, has also been advising actors on how to drive realistically.

Idris added: “There’s no better person to teach you about F1 than Lewis Hamilton.

“So, Lewis comes in and he essentially calls BS. He lets us know that ‘Hey, that wouldn’t happen’, which is a rarity in this art form.

“So to have someone who lives, breathes and sleeps Formula One, where I know their hands have been on this movie, it’s unlike anything I’ve done before.

“They put me behind the wheel, and I had some driving experience – I’ve driven fast cars before – but it’s unlike anything that we’re doing right now.”

British Grand Prix 2024 – Race – Silverstone
Brad Pitt at Silverstone with his partner Ines De Ramon before the British Grand Prix on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Idris said Hamilton is an “inspiring” figure to him, and added that he feels everyone could “take a bit of Lewis’s fight into your life”.

The actor said: “Lewis beautiful Hamilton, who we all admire, who we were all inspired by, he just gave an amazing talk downstairs, which was incredibly moving for me.

“I’ll always show up for him, he doesn’t get enough praise, I think.

“Aside from being just a fantastic sportsman, he has pushed the sport in such a positive direction, he’s innovated.”

The actor, who was born in Peckham, south-east London, said filming on the grid at Silverstone, and during the race, was “amazing”.

He was joined at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, which was won by Hamilton, by Pitt, who made a rare appearance with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.