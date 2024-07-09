‘We were blown away by it’ – Cypress Hill on making Simpsons episode come true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘We were blown away by it’ – Cypress Hill on making Simpsons episode come true

By Press Association
Cypress Hill will perform their Black Sunday album with the London Symphony Orchestra (Elena Giuliano/PA)
Hip hop legends Cypress Hill have said they will fulfil their “destiny” when they make a Simpsons joke about performing with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) come true.

B-Real, real name Louis Mario Freese, said he and his bandmates were “blown away” when they first saw themselves portrayed on the long-running US cartoon.

And he said they had been planning the performance, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, ever since.

Cypress Hill formed in 1988, and shot to worldwide fame with 1993’s Black Sunday, which featured singles such as Insane In The Brain and I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That. They have since sold 20 million albums.

The band is made up of B-Real, Sen Dog and Eric Bobo.

Cypress Hill performing at Glastonbury in 2000
Cypress Hill said they had been thinking of the idea since the Simpsons episode first aired (James Arnold/PA)

Speaking of first seeing the Simpsons episode, Homerpalooza, the 54-year-old rapper told the PA news agency: “When we got invited we were excited, just because it was the Simpsons and we were all fans of it.

“When it came out, all our friends that were Simpsons fans were elated, because it’s not something we’d ever thought about.

“We weren’t thinking about being on TV or any of that, we were just being musicians and doing our shows, that was the expectancy of it, let’s go out and play our music and represent.

“As our popularity is growing, we’d done Lollapalooza, and we’d done really well, so we started getting people’s attention, and then they invite us on the Simpsons.

“We were blown away by it, so when it comes out finally, it’s like when your album comes out.

“It was like, what’s it going to do? How are people going to react?

“We got a great reaction from it, and it was a hilarious episode.

“It just sort of lived on from there, throughout our career people have been like, ‘hey, did you really steal Peter Frampton’s symphony’.”

The former The Herd singer and guitarist is on the guestlist for the show, although the band are unsure if he will take up their offer.

But despite the jokes, B-Real said the idea was something that “always followed us”, and added the episode was “inspiration” for the band as far back as 1996, when it first come out.

He added: “After the episode came out, our producer DJ Muggs was like, ‘that might actually be a cool idea, we should probably do that’.

“He was talking about it with management and our agents for quite some time, then his schedule got demanding, and we all sort of forgot about it, and before you know it, Wu-Tang was doing a symphony show.

“And we thought, well f***, that’s our destiny, we should be doing this, because we’re with the Simpsons, and that’s where the idea spawned for a hip-hop group to do an orchestra or a symphony in the first place.”

The idea returned to the band when they put out a tweet to commemorate the moment in 2017, which was then quoted by the LSO, which said: “We mostly play classical, but we’ll give it a shot.”