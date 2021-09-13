Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / Music

Nadine Coyle hails ‘shining light’ Sarah Harding a week on from her death

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 8:16 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 1:25 pm
Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nadine Coyle has paid tribute to her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding one week on from her death, labelling her an “inspiration” and a “shining light”.

Harding died aged 39 after revealing last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Coyle shared a number of photos of her with Harding.

She wrote: “One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going.

“Please feel free to come visit me anytime. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn.

“I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself.

“Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!”

Sarah Harding death
Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)

Coyle has previously said she was “absolutely devastated” by Harding’s death.

In a post on Instagram last week, she added: “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way.

“For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Former bandmate Nicola Roberts also paid tribute to Harding on Monday, saying the last week had been a “blur”.

She added: “I wanted to show appreciation for the lovely tributes to Sarah and outpour of love we have received.

“Also, acknowledgment for how Sarah’s passing has affected many people who are fighting this cruel disease.

“My heart is with you.”

Harding’s death was announced on Instagram by her mother Marie, who said her “beautiful” daughter was “a bright shining star”.

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor that she would probably not be alive next Christmas.

Harding and Coyle found fame with Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

The group was formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

