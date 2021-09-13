Entertainment / Music Manic Street Preachers and Steps revive 90s album chart rivalry By Press Association September 13, 2021, 6:02 pm Manic Street Preachers (Ian West/PA) Manic Street Preachers and Steps are once again competing for the top spot in the album chart. The two bands are separated by just 3,000 charts sales at the top of this week’s provisional Official Charts Company rankings. In September 1998 they also competed for number one in the album chart. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Steps Official (@officialsteps) On that occasion Manic Street Preachers’ This Is My Truth Now Tell Me Yours beat Steps’ Step One by 95,000 sales. This week The Ultra Vivid Lament by Manic Street Preachers sits in first place, while Steps’ new release What The Future Holds Pt. 2 is second. Dark Matters by The Stranglers is on course to finish third while The Vaccines’ Back In Love City is fourth. Certified Lover Boy by Drake, which topped last week’s chart, sits in fifth. The final rankings will be revealed on Friday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal The Lathums top albums chart with debut release Manic Street Preachers secure first number one album in 23 years Olivia Rodrigo reclaims top spot in album charts after successful vinyl release Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever as second album goes to top of charts