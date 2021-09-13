Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manic Street Preachers and Steps revive 90s album chart rivalry

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 6:02 pm
Manic Street Preachers (Ian West/PA)
Manic Street Preachers and Steps are once again competing for the top spot in the album chart.

The two bands are separated by just 3,000 charts sales at the top of this week’s provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

In September 1998 they also competed for number one in the album chart.

On that occasion Manic Street Preachers’ This Is My Truth Now Tell Me Yours beat Steps’ Step One by 95,000 sales.

This week The Ultra Vivid Lament by Manic Street Preachers sits in first place, while Steps’ new release What The Future Holds Pt. 2 is second.

Dark Matters by The Stranglers is on course to finish third while The Vaccines’ Back In Love City is fourth.

Certified Lover Boy by Drake, which topped last week’s chart, sits in fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

