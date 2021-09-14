Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapper Bugzy Malone cleared after fracturing two men’s jaws

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 5:03 pm
Bugzy Malone (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Bugzy Malone has been cleared of unlawfully punching two men.

The popular Manchester-born grime artist fractured their jaws with single blows shortly after his hysterical girlfriend phoned him to say three men were breaking into their house.

Malone, 30, said he drove to his former home in Ramsbottom, near Bury, braced for a “volatile situation” as he feared for the safety of his then partner, Miami McKenzie, and his mother Mavis, who were inside the property.

A friend also called him to say the house was “being done over”, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Bugzy Malone on stage in 2019
As he approached the property he said he saw his friend with two men in “what was clearly a confrontation”.

He ran over and hit out with a “reflex” punch to one of the men who he said had lunged towards him, and said he then struck the other who made a “sharp movement” in his direction with clenched fists.

The Crown argued Malone, real name Aaron Davies, did not act in self-defence and angrily struck out in a sense of justified revenge after he wrongly believed they were the intruders.

The prosecution said both men were “sitting ducks” as the first did not see the “sucker punch” coming from the trained boxer and the second was punched while Malone’s friend held him.

Jurors took less than four hours to find Malone, now based in London, not guilty of two counts of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the “unlikely” backdrop to the events on September 9 2018 was the town’s annual black pudding-throwing festival.

A “terrified” teenage girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, rang her parents at the festival, asking them to pick her up from nearby Nuttall Park after saying she and her friends had been followed by Malone who had driven his car in an “intimidating manner”.

She said a young male in their group had earlier climbed on to a wall at Malone’s house and peered over the front gates and shouted the musician’s name.

Her father decided to visit Malone to get his version of events and was joined by a family friend and the boy’s father.

The boy’s father threw a brick at the gates before forcing his way into the courtyard of the property, and the other two men later walked off before they came across Malone returning home.

The jury was told the boy’s father was later prosecuted and convicted of causing criminal damage.

Malone, who starred in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentlemen, denied chasing the youngsters in his car and said his intention was  to “motivate them” to stay away from his property which he had just moved into.

Reading a statement while standing with Malone outside court, the rapper’s solicitor Lachlan Nisbet said: “Bugzy would like to thank his family and friends and everyone who has supported him resisting these charges.

“From difficult beginnings Bugzy has worked hard to make a success of himself. Like anyone else he has the right to protect himself, his home and his family if strangers intrude on his property.

“In this instance, faced with distraught family members, Bugzy did no more than the minimum necessary to defend himself and to secure the safety of his family home.

“Bugzy is grateful to the judge and all of the jury members who took the time to consider properly all the facts and to reach a considered verdict from the evidence.

“Bugzy has worked hard to make sure these charges have not diverted him from his work and career. Now that the trial is over Bugzy is looking forward to his UK tour being his core focus.”

