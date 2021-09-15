Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits gives him a new chart record

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 2:46 pm
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran has become the first British solo artist to claim a full year at number one in the Official Singles Chart across his catalogue of hits.

The singer-songwriter has spent 52 weeks at the top of the charts across his 10 number one singles.

He is currently sitting in pole position with his hit Bad Habits, which has spent 11 weeks at the summit.

It is one of the musician’s biggest ever chart-toppers, beaten only by Shape Of You, which spent 14 weeks at number one in 2017.

I Don’t Care, his collaboration with Justin Bieber, spent eight weeks at number one in 2019, while Perfect topped the charts for six weeks in 2017 and Take Me Back To London, with Stormzy, was a best-seller for five weeks in 2019.

In 69 years of Official UK Chart history, only Elvis Presley and The Beatles have spent more cumulative weeks in the top slot.

Presley’s catalogue of hits gave him 80 weeks at number one, while The Beatles spent 69 weeks there in total.

Sheeran’s other chart-topping hits are Sing, Thinking Out Loud, River (with Eminem), Beautiful People (with Khalid), and Own It (with Stormzy and Burna Boy).

His chart record puts him ahead of other solo artists such as Sir Cliff Richard, who has spent 46 weeks at number one across his 14 chart-toppers, and Bieber, who has racked up 38 weeks in pole position with his seven number ones.

Calvin Harris, Drake and Abba have all spent 31 weeks in total at number one, while Madonna and Take That have occupied the top slot for 29 weeks.

