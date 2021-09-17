Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Wanted’s Tom Parker: I will not let cancer consume me

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:31 am
The Wanted’s Tom Parker said he is refusing to allow cancer to ‘consume’ his life (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted’s Tom Parker said he is refusing to allow cancer to “consume” his life.

The pop singer, 33, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last year and will appear alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer event on Monday.

It will mark the first time The Wanted, known for songs Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, have performed since 2014.

Kelsey Hardwick & Tom Parker
Tom Parker, pictured with wife Kelsey Hardwick, will return to the stage with The Wanted as he continues to battle a brain tumour (Yui Mok/PA)

The five-piece are also releasing a greatest hits album.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Parker, who has two children with wife Kelsey Hardwick, said he is focusing on his family.

He said: “It’s not that I’m ignoring cancer but I just don’t want to pay it any attention.

“The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don’t want it to consume my life.

“I’ve got kids, I’ve got family. So I just try and just ignore it as much as possible.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.

They went on hiatus in 2014. Parker’s tumour has shrunk after undergoing six cycles of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation, according to the BBC.

The Wanted’s Stand Up To Cancer’s Inside My Head show is scheduled to take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

