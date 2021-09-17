Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 touring plans

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:11 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 2:30 pm
Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records/PA)

Ed Sheeran has announced his return to the live stage with a series of stadium concerts throughout 2022, dubbed the Mathematics Tour.

Running from April to September, the chart-topping singer-songwriter will play shows across the UK, Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia, including a three-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran last toured stadiums during his 2017-2019 Divide Tour, playing more than 250 shows to some seven million fans, with Divide becoming the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time, breaking U2’s record.

The Mathematics Tour will see Sheeran play tracks from his forthcoming fifth album =, pronounced Equals, live for the first time and will feature a new production set-up with the musician performing in the round.

The tour’s official name is + – = ÷ x, in reference to his string of studio albums.

Earlier this week, Sheeran became the first British solo artist to claim a full year, 52 weeks, at number one in the Official Singles Chart across their catalogue of hits.

He is currently in pole position in the chart with his hit Bad Habits, which has already spent 11 weeks at the top.

The track is his first without a collaborator since 2017.

Prior to its release, Sheeran had been taking a break from music after his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last summer.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Ed Sheeran at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The singer shot to fame in 2011 with the launch of his chart-topping single The A Team, the lead song on his first album, which was released in September that year.

Tickets for the Mathematics Tour go on sale on Saturday September 25 at https://www.edsheeran.com/ukeutour?ref=Typed/Bookmarked

The album = will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

