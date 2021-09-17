Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Manic Street Preachers secure first number one album in 23 years

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 6:02 pm
(Official Charts Company)
(Official Charts Company)

Manic Street Preachers have claimed their first number one album in 23 years after a close battle against Steps for the top spot.

The Welsh rock band secured 27,000 chart sales for their 14th studio album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, according to the Official Charts Company.

But only 2,000 charts sales separated them from Steps’ new release What The Future Holds Pt. 2.

In September 1998, they also competed for number one in the album charts, on that occasion Manic Street Preachers’ This Is My Truth Now Tell Me Yours beat Steps’ Step One by 95,000 sales.

Manic Street Preachers told OfficialCharts.com: “It’s amazing to be back at Number 1 after 23 years – it was a titanic chart battle and we are absolutely over the moon.

“Thanks to all our fans, supporters and Sony for keeping the faith.”

Drake’s highly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy drops back from the top spot last week to number three.

Two more new releases have made the top five with Dark Matters by rock band The Stranglers taking fourth place, their first top 10 album since 1990, and indie rock band The Vaccines coming in at number five with Back In Love City.

Arlo Parks’ debut studio album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, also re-entered the top forty at number 36 after winning the Mercury Prize for best album last week. It has had a 253% uplift since the win, according to the Official Chart Company.

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits has finally lost its pole position on the singles chart after 11 weeks at the summit due to the release of his new track Shivers.

The track, which was released on September 10, has accumulated 59,000 chart sales to become Sheeran’s 11th number one single.

The move sees Bad Habits slip back to third position, while Girls Want Girls by Drake featuring Lil Baby takes the second spot.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s collaboration on Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) climbs seven places to number four.

This is Sir Elton’s first top-five single in 12 years since 2009’s Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) with Ironik and Chip.

West London rapper Central Cee takes the fifth spot on the singles chart with his new release Obsessed With You.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal