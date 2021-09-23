Teletubbies reunite for new album ahead of 25th anniversary

The Teletubbies have reunited ahead of their 25th anniversary to release a new album – going head to head with Coldplay in the charts.

The popular children’s TV characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, will celebrate the milestone in 2022.

The new album, Ready, Steady, Go!, will feature 10 songs, including the title track single and Peekaboo, which are due to be released on September 25.

The new album Ready, Steady, Go! will feature 10 tracks (© 2021 DHX Worldwide Limited dba WildBrain/PA)

The Teletubbies will release eight singles and their accompanying music videos every subsequent Saturday, with the full album available from October 15.

The release will see them go head to head with Coldplay in the charts, as the band release their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres on the same day.

It could also reignite a 1990s chart battle with the Spice Girls, who are due to release a greatest hits compilation, Spice 25, two weeks later on October 29 to mark their own 25th anniversary.

The girl group beat the pop hit Teletubbies Say “Eh-oh!” to the Christmas number one spot in 1997 with their song Too Much.

The Teletubbies’ hit single, from their 1998 compilation Teletubbies – The Album, remained in the top 100 for 41 weeks and has sold more than 1.3 million copies.

The original children’s TV series aired from March 1997 to February 2001, with a revival airing from November 2015 to October 2018.

.@LilNasX can we get a feature on the next album? 🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/b6BNsr7Lz6 — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) September 17, 2021

They also released an album, Big Hugs, in 2017 with music from the new series.

The series, in which the characters say “Eh Oh” and sport antennae on their heads, was designed to encourage young children to watch television creatively and to “nurture childhood development”.

They have recently made headlines after asking Lil Nas X on Twitter if they could feature on his next album, accompanied by images of the character photoshopped on to his album cover.

The US rapper, 22, replied: “alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro”.