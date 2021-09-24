Jack Whitehall addresses his future as host of the Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall has announced he is stepping down as host of the Brit Awards after four years in the role.

The comedian and actor, 33, said he was “handing on the baton” and would instead be filming another project in the US.

His replacement was not immediately announced.

Whitehall tweeted: “Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year.

“Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve.”

Across his four ceremonies, Whitehall earned a reputation for poking fun at the celebrities in attendance, with his sharpest jibes aimed at girl group Little Mix and singer Ollie Murs.

His announcement came as the awards announced it is to return to London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 8 and will be broadcast on ITV.

Polydor Records co-president Tom March will also take over as chairman of the Brit Committee for 2022 under Universal Music UK’s third year at the helm.

Last year’s event marked the return of live music to the O2 Arena after more than a year.

It featured an audience of 4,000 people as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme, with 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers from the Greater London area.