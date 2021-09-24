Lil Nas X denied number one with Montero

Drake has denied Lil Nas X his first number one album.

The Old Town Road star was on course to top the charts with his debut Montero but lost out to the Canadian rapper by a small margin, according to the Official Charts Company.

Drake’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy rebounded three spots to reclaim number one, with fewer than 500 chart sales separating the pair.

Drake makes a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London (Jordan Curtis Hughes/LD Communications/PA)

Lil Nas X, 22, is a two-time Grammy winner and one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop since the release of viral hit Old Town Road in December 2018.

His debut album, which features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, was released on Friday last week to critical acclaim.

Olivia Rodrigo rises to number three with Sour while Doja Cat is at four with Planet Her.

New at number five is rapper Tion Wayne with his debut record Green With Envy, landing ahead of Bob Dylan’s Springtime In New York – Bootleg 16 at six.

Springtime In New York is Dylan’s 41st top 10 album and claims the most physical sales of the week.

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran earns a second week at number one with Shivers.