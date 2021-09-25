Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran closes Paris leg of star-studded Global Citizen Live event

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 12:38 am
Ed Sheeran performed in Paris (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran has closed the Paris leg of a star-studded global music event aiming to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

Global Citizen Live events are taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and Lagos.

Sir Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are among the other artists taking part in the event.

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sheeran played a number of his hits as he took to the stage in Paris in front of thousands of people at the Champ de Mars.

Rapper Stormzy also performed in the French capital as part of the event.

During the concert, companies have pledged to provide funds to charitable causes around the world.

The event is being streamed online and parts of it have also been broadcast on BBC One.

Michael Sheen called on governments to act (Ian West/PA)

During the BBC One coverage of the event, actor Michael Sheen called for governments and major companies to take further action against poverty.

“We have to hold the people with the levers of power to account to make sure they use them, rather than just sending empty promises, nice commitments, but actually not following through with them,” he said.

“I think that’s what’s really important.”

