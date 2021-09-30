Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sinitta urges smokers to quit as she supports launch of Stoptober campaign

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:17 am
Sinitta (Ian West/PA)
Sinitta (Ian West/PA)

Singer Sinitta has urged smokers to give up cigarettes as the annual Stoptober campaign gets under way.

The annual month-long campaign aims to help people stop smoking by encouraging them to stay off cigarettes for 28 days.

Former smoker Sinitta features in a new video to launch the start of Stoptober.

The singer, who stopped smoking last year, said: “I feel a million times better since I’ve quit smoking for good – I’m smelling better, I’m breathing better and I’m singing better which is helpful for my role in the West End.

“I encourage anyone who is quitting not to do it alone and to quit with others and Stoptober.

“It really is one of the best things that you can do for your health and the benefits since quitting have been incredibly motivating.”

Coronation Street actress Kelsey Beth Crossley and celebrity make-up artist Gary Cockerill also feature in the Stoptober campaign video.

Stoptober smoking expert Louise Ross said: “There is a range of support available including stop smoking aids, digital tools and expert help from local stop smoking services to help your quit-smoking journey.

“Not to mention ways that you can prepare yourself to quit such as being prepared for triggers, making changes to your routine in order to resist cravings and getting the support from your friends and family to keep going.

“Joining the thousands of others who are quitting with Stoptober will help keep you motivated to get through the Stoptober’s 28 days and beyond and will boost your chances of quitting for good.”

Stoptober was launched in 2012.

