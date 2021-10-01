Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Gallagher announces return to Knebworth for solo gig

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 11:56 am
Liam Gallagher is to play Knebworth on June 4 next year (Lesley Martin/PA)
Liam Gallagher is to return to Knebworth – the site of Oasis’s most famous concerts – for a solo show.

The musician also announced his new studio album C’mon You Know will be released on May 27 next year.

Gallagher will return to the stage at Knebworth Park on June 4, supported by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

The announcement of the show comes shortly after the 25th anniversary of the landmark concerts Oasis played at the venue over two nights in August 1996, which have been celebrated with a feature-length documentary.

The gig, which will be the biggest solo show of his career to date, follows an appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival which culminated in a helicopter accident.

He cancelled an upcoming performance in Belfast after revealing he had fallen out of a helicopter after headlining the music event.

He announced that due to damaging his nose in the accident he could not sing and has been advised by doctors to “rest up”.

Gallagher has also played sets at Reading, Leeds and TRNSMT festivals this summer, as well as a free gig for NHS staff at the O2.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park.

“It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know.”

Discussing the show with Chris Moyles on Radio X, Gallagher said: “I am excited. I mean I’ve done it before and it was mega.

“And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again.

“And obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean?

“I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing man. It’s like I said, it’s now or never, know what I mean?

“If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.

“This is it, the time is nigh. It’s like we’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album going to be coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off.

“I feel I can deliver it on my own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off mate.”

Gallagher also revealed he has dedicated a song on his new album to his brother Noel, with whom he has a fraught relationship.

He said: “This next single is gonna be called Better Days and it’s full of sunshine.

“And then there’s another one I Wish I Had More Power and it’s dedicated to Noel.

“It’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”

