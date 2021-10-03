Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elton John and Dua Lipa challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 7:03 pm
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa are challenging Ed Sheeran for the top spot in the UK singles chart.

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) by Sir Elton and Lipa currently sits just 2,500 chart sales behind Sheeran track Shivers in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Shivers was last week’s number one.

Bad Habits, another song by Sheeran, is third in the chart as things stand, while his track Visiting Hours is at number 16.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is currently fourth, followed by Glass Animals song Heat Waves in fifth.

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is also on course to return to the top 10 after rising two places to ninth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

