Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Tina Turner latest music star to sell rights to back catalogue

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:06 am
Tina Turner (Andrew MacPherson/PA)
Tina Turner (Andrew MacPherson/PA)

Tina Turner has become the latest international music star to sell the rights to their back catalogue after reaching an agreement with BMG.

The 81-year-old, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll, signed over her share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, and her name, image and likeness, the company said.

The deal was struck for an undisclosed sum.

Tina Turner in concert – London
Tina Turner during her farewell tour (Johnny Green/PA)

Turner’s catalogue includes the hits Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Best and GoldenEye and her solo works include 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records. Her record label remains Warner Music.

She said: “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal.

“I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

BMG chief executive Hartwig Masuch said: “Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences.

“We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently.

“She is truly and simply, the best.”

Ike and Tina Turner (PA)

Turner has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – once with ex-husband Ike in 1991 and as a solo artist this year.

She retired after a sold-out farewell tour, which ended in 2009, and was recently the subject of a documentary which was billed as a way of saying goodbye to her fans.

According to BMG, the acquisition forms part of a wider strategy to create a “21st century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history” and the company expects further announcements in the coming weeks.

In December, it was announced Bob Dylan had sold his back catalogue to Universal Music Group in a deal reportedly worth 300 million dollars (£215 million).

Neil Young sold half of his catalogue to music investment fund Hipgnosis Songs for an estimated 150 million dollars (£108 million) while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her rights for a reported 100 million dollars (£72 million).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal