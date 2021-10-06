Documentary on Madonna’s Madame X tour gets UK release date

A documentary offering a glimpse into the life of Madonna and her work on the road will debut this week.

The Queen of Pop’s highly anticipated film, titled Madame X, captures her tour in support of her recent album of the same name.

The documentary, which was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, will premiere on MTV UK at 10pm on Friday.

Madame ❌ is finally ready to disturb the Peace..,,,,,……….. Streaming Oct 8th…,,,,,,,,,,,, @paramountplus. Are you ready? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lvS2sE63lz — Madonna (@Madonna) July 15, 2021

Madonna, 63, said: “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me.

“The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The seven-time Grammy winner posted a teaser of the documentary to her Instagram on Tuesday which showed clips of the artist in extravagant costumes surrounded by dramatic staging and dancers performing alluring routines.

The pop superstar toured from 2019 to 2020 across Europe and North America in her persona as Madame X, but had to cancel numerous shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show featured 48 on-stage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and showcased her new music alongside previous hits and fan favourites.

Madonna said sharing her vision for the tour had been ‘profounding meaningful’ (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The tour is said to take “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places”, according to a press release.

Madame X was the title of her 14th studio album, which reached number two in the UK album chart in 2019.

The film comes 30 years after the pop star’s ground-breaking documentary Truth Or Dare, which chronicled her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition World Tour.

Bruce Gillmer, chief content office of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent and programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said: “Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape.

“She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October.”

Madonna and Warner Music Group today announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog… Read more: https://t.co/VvC1nK2NDz pic.twitter.com/BIxYf7CkWY — Madonna (@Madonna) August 16, 2021

Madonna announced a new music deal on her 63rd birthday, which will see her revisit some of her best loved classic albums.

The pop superstar will release deluxe editions of her music as part of a reformed partnership with her previous long time record label Warner Music Group, which produced her debut single in 1982.

The deal encompasses Madonna’s global hits such as Madonna, Like A Virgin and Like A Prayer – plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums and compilations.