Sam Fender joins thousands of Newcastle fans to celebrate takeover

Singer Sam Fender joined thousands of Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park to celebrate the club being taken over.

The 27-year-old appeared on the BBC Breakfast sofa and admitted to being “really hungover” after joining the party.

Fender, wearing the same NUFC tracksuit he was pictured in the night before, said he travelled straight up to the city after performing on the Jools Holland show.

Newcastle fan Sam Fender took part in the celebrations following news of the club takeover yesterday. He told #BBCBreakfast he’s a little worse for wear this morning. 🥴https://t.co/7yB6RJhdnB pic.twitter.com/xhiMqFlX8N — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 8, 2021

His saxophonist Johnny Davis played the Newcastle United anthem Local Hero and “five thousand Geordies started singing along”, Fender said.

“I did about a thousand selfies, got proper mobbed and everyone was absolutely class.

“They gave us a lot of cans and I’m really hungover.”

Newcastle United fans outside St James’ Park following the announcement (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He clarified the celebration was because the club’s unpopular owner, retail tycoon Mike Ashley, had sold up.

The musician, whose hero is Alan Shearer, acknowledged the Saudi takeover was “quite a contentious situation”.

He said: “I’m just really happy for the fans, I’m really happy for the city and happy for what might come of it economically for our place, for our town.”