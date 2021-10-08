Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No Time To Die album becomes highest-charting James Bond soundtrack of all time

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 6:03 pm
Hans Zimmer (Ian West/PA)
Hans Zimmer (Ian West/PA)

Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for No Time To Die has become the highest charting James Bond album in the history of the film franchise.

The album has debuted at number seven in the Official Charts Company rankings following the long-awaited release of the film last week.

The film’s title track by Billie Eilish previously reached number one in the singles chart last February.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Billie Eilish (Ian West/PA)

Zimmer created the soundtrack with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge fillip for the nation post lockdown and the incredible success of the soundtrack album has emphasised quite how much we love a Bond score.

“The involvement this time of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr alongside Hans Zimmer has broadened the audience for this OST [original soundtrack] more than ever before.

“We have had to wait, but it was certainly well worth waiting for.”

Irish rock band The Script topped this week’s album chart with Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits.

The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue (Official Charts Company/PA)

It topped the rankings with 23,000 chart sales, 87% of which were physical.

The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue said: “We couldn’t have done this without The Script family.

“Thank you so much – this really, really means a lot because this is for our greatest hits, it’s like a lifetime of work.

“Hopefully you’ll see us on the road soon.”

Protest Songs 1924-2012 by The Specials was second, following by Roger Taylor’s album Outsider.

Certified Lover Boy by Drake came fourth, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in fifth.

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran claimed a fourth week at number one with his song Shivers.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s track Cold Heart was second, while Love Nwantiti by CKay was third.

Central Cee track Obsessed With You was fourth followed by Heat Waves by Glass Animals.

