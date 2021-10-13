Bowie pop-up shop marking 75th birthday to open in London

A pop-up shop is opening its doors yards from where David Bowie posed as Ziggy Stardust to mark what would have been the star’s 75th birthday.

The outlet at 14 Heddon Street in London, pictured on the front of 1972’s The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, will sell limited edition records and memorabilia curated by the singer’s estate.

It will also feature immersive screening rooms and fans will have the chance to view rare and previously unseen footage from Bowie in the early 2000s.

Celebrate 75 years of David Bowie with pop-up experiences from 25 October in LONDON’S HEDDON STREET and NEW YORK’S WOOSTER STREET. For store hours, events calendars and information, sign up and stay tuned to: https://t.co/ksC9uj4Hc1 (See Linktree in bio for full PR) #Bowie75 pic.twitter.com/Yv85GgJUUT — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) October 13, 2021

A sister shop will open in Bowie’s adopted home of New York at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.

Both locations will open from October 25 2021 — 75 days before the anniversary — through to late January 2022.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The shops form part of the David Bowie Estate’s wider commemorations, which are reported to include the release of an unheard album.

Laura Thursfield, customer partnership manager at The Crown Estate, said: “We want our spaces to be engaging and exciting, bringing new concepts and brands which complement the destination and give people new reasons to come to London’s West End.

“This pop-up is not only an opportunity to build on Heddon Street’s history, as the location of the album cover shoot for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars, but a really interactive, creative approach to retail.”