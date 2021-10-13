Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bowie pop-up shop marking 75th birthday to open in London

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 2:04 pm
The pop-up shop is opening its doors close to where David Bowie posed as Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie Estate/PA)
A pop-up shop is opening its doors yards from where David Bowie posed as Ziggy Stardust to mark what would have been the star’s 75th birthday.

The outlet at 14 Heddon Street in London, pictured on the front of 1972’s The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, will sell limited edition records and memorabilia curated by the singer’s estate.

It will also feature immersive screening rooms and fans will have the chance to view rare and previously unseen footage from Bowie in the early 2000s.

A sister shop will open in Bowie’s adopted home of New York at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.

Both locations will open from October 25 2021 — 75 days before the anniversary — through to late January 2022.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The shops form part of the David Bowie Estate’s wider commemorations, which are reported to include the release of an unheard album.

Glastonbury Festival 2000 – Worthy Farm – Pilton, Somerset
David Bowie (Toby Melville/PA)

Laura Thursfield, customer partnership manager at The Crown Estate, said: “We want our spaces to be engaging and exciting, bringing new concepts and brands which complement the destination and give people new reasons to come to London’s West End.

“This pop-up is not only an opportunity to build on Heddon Street’s history, as the location of the album cover shoot for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars, but a really interactive, creative approach to retail.”

