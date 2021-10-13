Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Paolo Nutini tops Say chart for most-played artist

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 12:06 am
Paolo Nutini is the number one most played Scottish Album of the Year (Say) Award artist (Euan Robertson/PA)
Paolo Nutini is the number one most played Scottish Album of the Year (Say) Award artist (Euan Robertson/PA)

Scots artist Paolo Nutini has topped the chart for the most played Scottish Album of the Year Award (Say) artist.

The Paisley-born musician takes the lead, with Kilmarnock alternative-rock group Biffy Clyro in second place and indie-rock band Franz Ferdinand ranked third.

The chart, compiled by music licensing company PPL, is created using data from UK radio stations and television channels.

It has revealed the top 20 most played artists from the Say Award to celebrate the programme’s 10th anniversary.

Nutini’s third and most recent album Caustic Love was shortlisted for a Say Award in 2015.

He has sold nearly four million albums in the UK and has been awarded a total of 13 platinum certifications from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the British recorded music industry’s trade association.

Biffy Clyro, in second place, saw their last three albums top the UK albums chart, including the Say Award-shortlisted Opposites from 2013 and 2020’s A Celebration Of Endings, which has been shortlisted this year.

Franz Ferdinand (Yui Mok/PA)
Franz Ferdinand (Yui Mok/PA)

Franz Ferdinand made it into the top three with their latest album Always Ascending being shortlisted for the Say Award in 2018.

Synth-pop trio Chvrches were in fourth place for most played Say Award artist.

The group was shortlisted for the Say Award in 2014 and 2016.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “The Say Award plays a crucial role in the Scottish music industry.

“For 10 years it has recognised artists who have added to the country’s rich musical heritage, from rap and hip-hop to folk and pop, and PPL is proud to help celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“We have been a long-term supporter of the Say Award and we look forward to another 10 years of fantastic music from some of Scotland’s best artists.”

The top 20 in order are as follows: Paolo Nutini, Biffy Clyro, Franz Ferdinand, Chvrches, Belle & Sebastian, Mogwai, Twin Atlantic, Boards Of Canada, Django Django, Young Fathers, Admiral Fallow, King Creosote, The Snuts, C Duncan, Honeyblood, Steve Mason, Karine Polwart, Errors, Arab Strap, Slam.

This year’s Say Award will take place live at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Saturday 23 October after being forced online last year due to the pandemic.

The winner will take home £20,000 while all nine runners-up will be awarded £1,000 and their own bespoke award.

The event will recognise 2021’s nominees and feature live performances, along with the reveal of this year’s Scottish Album of the Year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal