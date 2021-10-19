Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy confirms new dates for delayed Heavy Is The Head tour

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 11:52 am
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy’s much-delayed UK tour in support of his 2019 album Heavy Is the Head will take place in March and April 2022.

The 28-year-old grime star has repeatedly postponed the concerts in response to the pandemic but finally confirmed the new dates on Tuesday.

The tour, his biggest in the UK to date, includes three nights at London’s O2 Arena as well as shows in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

It was among the biggest touring casualties of the pandemic, with Sir Elton John, Genesis and The Rolling Stones also among acts forced to delay live dates.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Stormzy with fellow grime stars Skepta and Dave at the premiere of No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

The tour will begin on Sunday March 13 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff and end on Monday April 4 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Originally from Croydon in south London, Stormzy rose to fame with his song Shut Up, which was initially released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK and was named album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards. It was followed two years later by Heavy Is The Head.

December 2020 saw him sign with influential hip hop record label Def Jam after leaving Atlantic Records, joining some of the biggest names in rap music, including Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T and Public Enemy.

Original tickets for the tour remain valid for the new dates, with final tickets available online at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/stormzy-tickets/artist/2092586

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal