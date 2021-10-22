Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former London Philharmonic conductor Bernard Haitink dies

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 2:51 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 7:33 am
The Queen invests Bernard Haitink with the Insignia of the Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace in 2002. Haitink has died, aged 92 (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Esteemed Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink – the former principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra – has died aged 92.

Haitink was among the most revered conductors of his generation, having started out with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic in the 1950s.

He was principal conductor of the London Philharmonic from 1967 to 1979, music director at England’s Glyndebourne Opera for a decade until 1988, and music director of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, from 1987 to 2002.

Bernard Haitink and his wife Patricia in 2002 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

He later became principal conductor of the Boston and Chicago symphony orchestras.

Haitink received many awards and honours in recognition of his services to music. He was made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1977, and an Honorary Companion of Honour in 2002.

He was also made a Commander of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and a Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France.

His management company said in a statement he died peacefully at home with his wife and family on Thursday.

