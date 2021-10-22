Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doves cancel all live concerts one year after comeback

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:43 pm
Rock band Doves have cancelled upcoming tour dates (John Shard/PA)
Rock band Doves have cancelled all their upcoming shows due to frontman Jimi Goodwin’s mental health.

The Manchester group topped the charts with their comeback album The Universal Want in September last year and have been preparing for a UK and Ireland tour starting in February 2022.

Their fifth album saw Goodwin reunite with twin brothers Jez and Andy Williams after a hiatus stretching back to 2010.

A statement from the band said that while they are disappointed to axe their upcoming dates, Goodwin’s “mental health issues” make live performance impossible in the immediate future.

It said: “We are gutted to have to say that all upcoming Doves live dates have to be cancelled. Our sincere apologies go out to everyone who has bought tickets, it’s news that we are finding incredibly difficult to put into words, knowing none will lessen your disappointment. Honestly, we feel it too.

“We have to take each other’s welfare as seriously as the music and, sadly, mental health issues simply mean that performing live isn’t possible for us at this time or for the immediate future.”

Goodwin thanked fans for their support since Doves announced their comeback.

Doves at BBC Electric Proms – London
Doves at the 2009 BBC Electric Proms (Zak Hussein/PA)

He said: “I am unfortunately unable to commit to forthcoming Doves live dates, meaning they have to be cancelled. My decision to bow out, is believe me, not something I’ve taken lightly.

“One should never apologise for having issues with their mental health, but I do want to say ‘sorry’ to all that have bought tickets. I’m truly grateful for the patience, love and understanding of my brothers Andy, Jez and Rebelski.

“I’m also incredibly grateful for the support, love and appreciation folks have shown for Doves’ music over the years. The reception The Universal Want received, our first LP in 11 years, left us immensely proud. What fantastic affirmation of Jez, Andy and I. Sunshine in these tumultuous times. Thank-you.”

The band’s reunion was prompted by a supposedly one-off performance at the Royal Albert Hall in support for the Teenage Cancer Trust in March 2019.

The success of the night prompted additional live concerts and the band began work on a new album.

