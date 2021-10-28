Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Beatles attraction ‘will not inspire the next generation of musicians’

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 2:25 pm
The Government’s funding boost for a new Beatles visitor attraction will not inspire young people to pursue a career in music, a charity boss has said.

In his Budget on Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £2 million for the new Beatles attraction on Liverpool’s Waterfront.

The project is intended to help inspire the next generation of musical talent.

The Beatles (PA)

However, Music Venue Trust chief executive Mark Davyd said the Liverpool band “weren’t inspired to be the Beatles because of a plectrum in a display case”.

He added: “Rock and pop music, and the rich tapestry those generic terms might include, isn’t a semi-detached day out, gawping at history in exhibitions.

“Stormzy didn’t start rapping because he saw an animatronic figure clutching a Rickenbacker, bouncing up and down on two fake legs.”

Mr Davyd said Liverpool “has a vibrant and thrilling culture of creativity that you can already visit, feeling the visceral pulse of new music beating out of an under-lit and wonky stage delivered by the next generation of great artists from the city”.

“Its infrastructure of grassroots music venues, the places that actually inspired and developed the Beatles, is massively under-invested in, crippled by the Covid crisis, and in desperate need of support,” he added.

According to the Government, the funding will help the Liverpool City Region “develop a business case for a new Waterfront attraction celebrating the work and legacy of the Beatles, and consider future funding for this project subject to the business case”.

Mr Davyd said the funding “doesn’t buy a single brick”.

“Headline-grabbing, pointless nonsense that no-one needs or wants and does precisely less than the sum of bugger all to support genuine creativity, eating up real money that could make a real difference,” he added.

On Wednesday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the story of The Beatles “personifies” the Government’s levelling-up agenda.

“They came from humble backgrounds in Liverpool and went on to be the most important band in history,” she added.

“This funding will help unlock opportunities so that any child, no matter what corner of Liverpool they come from, or beyond, can become the next Lennon or McCartney.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson previously said the Beatles attraction will provide “a blueprint for the future of music education, but most importantly it will create opportunities and joy for the people of this city”.

A £20 million boost of Levelling Up funding was also announced for Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool.

