Rock band the Eagles announce string of UK tour dates

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:03 am
Classic rock band the Eagles have announced a string of tour performances across the UK.

The chart-topping group – whose hit songs include Take It Easy, Hotel California and Desperado – will perform at the BST Hyde Park music festival in June.

Earlier in the month, they will also appear at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The Eagles
The Hyde Park performance will include the special guests Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The Eagles, one of the biggest musical acts ever with more than 200 million records sold, are currently made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Frey is the son of Glenn Frey, an Eagles founder member who died aged 67 in 2016.

The Eagles are the latest music superstars to join the line-up of the BST Hyde Park music festival.

Adele will take to the stage, as well as Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

General on-sale for Eagles tour dates and the BST Hyde Park music festival will be available from 9am on November 5 at LiveNation.co.uk.

