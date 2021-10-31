Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Mix address ‘blackfishing’ controversy with former bandmate Jesy Nelson

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 4:09 pm
Little Mix (John Marshall/PA)
Little Mix (John Marshall/PA)

Little Mix have said they approached the topic of “blackfishing” with former bandmate Jesy Nelson in a “very friendly, educational manner” before she left the band.

Nelson released Boyz, featuring US rapper Nicki Minaj, earlier this month but her accompanying music video prompted accusations of blackfishing, the practice of a non-black person trying to appear black.

She later addressed the accusations and said she never intended to cause offence and denied using fake tan.

Nelson was originally part of the girl band alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

Celebrities in London
The trio are due to release a new album, Between Us, in November (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking with The Sunday Telegraph, Thirlwall said: “We don’t really want to dwell, because we have so much to celebrate as a three.

“We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it.

“We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner.”

The group noted this conversation had taken place before Nelson left the band.

During an Instagram Live stream with superstar rapper Nicki Minaj, who featured on Boyz, Nelson addressed the controversy over the music video and the reports that Pinnock had warned her about blackfishing.

Discussing the alleged comments from Pinnock, Nelson said: “It’s just hard for me because I was in a group with two women of colour for nine years and it was never brought up to me up until the last music video I did with them.”

Pinnock has been vocal about the racism she has experienced and discussed the issue in her BBC documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop And Power.

Jesy Nelson interview
Jesy Nelson has launched a solo career after leaving the band last December (Ian West/PA)

She told the Sunday Telegraph: “Capitalising on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour.

“We think it’s absolutely not OK to use harmful stereotypes.

“There’s so much to say on that subject that it’s hard to sum up in a sound bite.”

Nelson recently confirmed on The Graham Norton Show that she was still not on speaking terms with her ex-band members, but said “there is no bad blood” from her side.

The remaining trio are releasing a new album, Between Us, on November 12 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation – which will include hit tracks from the last decade and five new unreleased songs.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

Edwards recently welcomed a son Axel with her partner Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in August, while Pinnock gave birth to twins around the same time with partner Andre Gray, also a footballer for Queens Park Rangers.

