Ed Sheeran on course for domination in UK singles chart

By Press Association
October 31, 2021, 7:01 pm
Ed Sheeran (Dan Martensen/Atlantic Records)
Ed Sheeran (Dan Martensen/Atlantic Records)

Ed Sheeran is on course to dominate the UK singles chart this week after the release of his fourth solo studio album.

The superstar’s latest single Overpass Graffiti is on track for the number one position while former chart-toppers Shivers and Bad Habits are set for second and fifth place respectively.

The 30-year-old released =, or Equals, on Friday. The record, a follow-up to 2017’s Divide, is the latest instalment in his symbol series.

If the Suffolk singer-songwriter holds on to the top spot, this will be his 12th number one single and his third in 2021.

The album is Sheeran’s first after he married his long-term partner Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica the following year.

The album, which is among the year’s most highly-anticipated music releases, has been met with a muted response from critics.

However, they predict its “corny” and “saccharine” contents will not hinder its expected massive commercial success.

According to the Official Charts Company’s first look, Overpass Graffiti and Shivers are set to overtake Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me after it has held the top spot for the past two weeks.

Sir Elton John’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on their track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), which was at number two on Friday and previously held the top spot earlier this month, is on course to fall to fourth place.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is also set to drop two places to number six and Glass Animal’s track Heat Waves is on course to fall two places to number seven.

