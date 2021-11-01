Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris de Burgh says he feels thankful after receiving booster jab

By Press Association
November 1, 2021, 10:03 am
Chris de Burgh (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris de Burgh (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chris de Burgh said he feels thankful for having had his booster vaccination after catching coronavirus earlier this year.

The singer, best known for his 1986 hit The Lady In Red, was forced to postpone a series of European concerts in the summer after testing positive for the virus.

He has now received a booster jab.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 73-year-old said: “I had two jabs and, like so many other people I have come across, I got another little dose.

“Thank God I had been vaccinated. It was like a mild cold. I was shocked, actually. I was about to do a solo tour in Europe and I had to defer it for a few weeks.”

Chris de Burgh performs in 1997 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The star, who lived in both Nigeria and the former Zaire (now DR Congo) when he was young, added: “But living in Africa, as I was as a child, I had to have all of them – yellow fever, polio, et cetera et cetera, and I never got any of them. Vaccinations work. Sorry, folks, but they do work.”

De Burgh said the virus has not affected his singing voice and he is still able to hit the high notes.

He added: “In fact, on the new album I am hitting notes that I was … doing in 1982. High C for those who are singing right now. High C, that’s the big one.”

The singer recently released The Legend Of Robin Hood, his 27th studio album, which was inspired by the outlaw figure from Sherwood Forest and his legacy in popular culture.

De Burgh said a distant relative, Hubert de Burgh, had been chief lawmaker of England and Ireland during the reign of King John, when Hood is thought to have lived.

“We don’t know actually whether Robin even existed but the idea of robbing from the rich to give to the poor is a good idea – unlike the taxman he actually allegedly gave it back it to the poor,” he said.

“And that’s why I think the idea of Robin Hood has endured 800 years.”

