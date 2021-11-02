Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30

Adele will star in an ITV primetime special concert to launch her eagerly awaited new album.

An Audience With Adele will feature the superstar performing at the London Palladium, ITV said.

The singer will perform songs from 30, her forthcoming album, as well as her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience made up of Adele’s family and friends, according to the broadcaster.

The audience will include Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, ITV said.

Album 30 will arrive on November 19 for what is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

It is the follow-up to 2015’s 25 and Adele previously said it reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Adele will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey to launch 30.

Adele: One Night Only is a two-hour special which will be broadcast on US network CBS on November 14.

The 33-year-old will reportedly sit down with Winfrey in the chat show host’s rose garden, where she conducted her headline-grabbing interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Adele has shared the 12-song tracklist for 30, revealing songs called I Drink Wine, Strangers By Nature and Love Is A Game.