Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 7:57 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 7:59 pm
Adele will star in an ITV primetime special concert to launch her eagerly awaited new album (Simon Emmett/PA)
Adele will star in an ITV primetime special concert to launch her eagerly awaited new album (Simon Emmett/PA)

Adele will star in an ITV primetime special concert to launch her eagerly awaited new album.

An Audience With Adele will feature the superstar performing at the London Palladium, ITV said.

The singer will perform songs from 30, her forthcoming album, as well as her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience made up of Adele’s family and friends, according to the broadcaster.

The audience will include Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, ITV said.

Album 30 will arrive on November 19 for what is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

It is the follow-up to 2015’s 25 and Adele previously said it reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Adele will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey to launch 30.

Adele: One Night Only is a two-hour special which will be broadcast on US network CBS on November 14.

The 33-year-old will reportedly sit down with Winfrey in the chat show host’s rose garden, where she conducted her headline-grabbing interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Adele has shared the 12-song tracklist for 30, revealing songs called I Drink Wine, Strangers By Nature and Love Is A Game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]