Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb honoured on special edition Isle of Man stamps

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 8:39 am Updated: November 3, 2021, 1:52 pm
Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb, after being Knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, London, during an investiture ceremony.
Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb, after being Knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, London, during an investiture ceremony.

Bee Gees star Sir Barry Gibb has been honoured on a new set of stamps in the Isle of Man.

The singer was born on the island in 1946 before moving to Manchester in 1955.

A statement announcing the move hailed the 75-year-old’s “peerless musical career” and “tireless charitable work”.

(Isle of Man Post Office/PA)

The seven stamps show Sir Barry at various stages of his career.

One shows him on the set of the 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while another is of him on stage at Glastonbury in 2017.

Others show him at home and on stage in locations around the world.

Sir Barry said: “I’m very proud of my Manx roots.

“I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”

The stamps will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins at the request of Sir Barry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]