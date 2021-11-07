Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Stormont Health Minister sues Sir Van Morrison over ‘very dangerous’ criticism

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 9:33 am
Sir Van Morrison recorded a number of anti-lockdown songs last year (David Jensen/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister is suing Sir Van Morrison after the singer branded him “very dangerous” over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions.

The legal action focuses on a high-profile incident at the Europa Hotel in Belfast in the summer when Sir Van, a vocal lockdown critic, took to stage and criticised Robin Swann.

The defamation proceedings also cite two subsequent incidents when the singer elaborated on his views on Mr Swann.

In the first, when he was challenged by a Sunday Life reporter about his initial comments, Sir Van was reported to have described the minister as a “fraud”.

Robin Swann on vaccine passports
Robin Swann was described as a ‘fraud’ by Sir Van Morrison (Liam McBurney/PA)

The second relates to content the songwriter uploaded on YouTube in which he addressed the Europa Hotel controversy. In that video, he again criticises the minister and calls him “dangerous”, albeit he refers to him incorrectly as “Robert Swann”.

Mr Swann is being represented in the action by renowned libel lawyer Paul Tweed.

“Proceedings are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022,” he said.

The development was first reported by the Sunday Life on Sunday.

It is understood Mr Swann’s legal team sent a writ to the singer in June and followed that up with a detailed statement of claim in September.

It is understood Sir Van’s lawyers responded to the claim last month.

The Europa Hotel incident in June unfolded when a concert Sir Van was supposed to perform at was cancelled at late notice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At one point while criticising Mr Swann on stage, Sir Van called up DUP MP Ian Paisley from the audience to join him. Mr Paisley joined in with the singer in chanting that the Stormont minister was “very dangerous”.

Video footage of the episode went viral.

Mr Swann said Mr Paisley subsequently apologised for the incident. It is understood the Health Minister is not taking legal action against the North Antrim MP.

Democratic Unionist Party meet to ratify new leader
Ian Paisley was involved in the incident at the Europa Hotel (PA)

The Belfast-born singer has been an ardent critic of coronavirus restrictions, particularly those that prevented live music performances.

He recorded a number of anti-lockdown songs last year that he said were aimed at the UK Government.

The lyrics included claims that scientists were “making up crooked facts” to justify restrictions that “enslave” the population.

Mr Swann subsequently responded to those songs in a piece written for Rolling Stone Magazine.

In that op-ed, the Health Minister described the singer’s claims as “bizarre and irresponsible”.

He said some of what he was claiming was “actually dangerous” and would provide “great comfort to the conspiracy theorists”.

Sir Van’s lawyers have been approached for comment.

