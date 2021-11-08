Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dougie Poynter from McFly meets Komodo dragon at London Zoo

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 4:06 pm
Dougie Poynter meets Ganas the Komodo dragon (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Dougie Poynter meets Ganas the Komodo dragon (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

A Komodo dragon at London Zoo has welcomed a musical guest in the form of McFly’s Dougie Poynter.

The pop band’s bass guitarist visited Ganas, a 13-year-old Komodo dragon, at the zoo to launch its new “Komodo Dragon Experience”.

The species, which is considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is the largest lizard on earth.

Poynter prepared food for Ganas before hiding meat inside logs and holes in the enclosure.

“It’s incredible to be able to get up close to such an amazing species and get stuck in behind the scenes at London Zoo,” Poynter said.

“Given there are fewer than 1,400 adult dragons left in the world, this is a great opportunity to learn more about wildlife and how we can care for them.”

Dougie Poynter lays out meat for Ganas (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Dougie Poynter and a zookeeper at London Zoo (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Poynter was joined by zookeeper Joe Capon, who said: “We’re launching our Komodo Dragon Experience today and we’re thrilled to have Dougie here to help us.

“We’ve treated Ganas to a scent trail and a meaty meal, and Dougie has helped us encourage Ganas to use his razor-sharp teeth and tremendous strength to eat his food, in the same way his species would hunt large prey in the wild.”

The zoo’s new Komodo Dragon Experience will be available from November 26 and will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the species.

