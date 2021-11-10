Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John to receive top honour following career spanning six decades

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 2:47 am
Sir Elton John (PA)
Sir Elton John (PA)

Sir Elton John will be formally awarded a prestigious honour in acknowledgement of a glittering career in music and his campaigning work on Aids.

The musician will be made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

The singer-songwriter, 74, who was knighted for services to music and charity in 1998, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide during a pop career spanning more than five decades.

INVESTITURE Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John with his David Furnish, his mother Sheila, and stepfather Fred Fairebrother outside Buckingham Palace (Charles Green/PA)

Hits across the years include Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing and Blue Eyes with Sir Elton notching up his first UK number one single in 16 years last month with Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

The musician has also dedicated much of his life to charity, including his Elton John Aids Foundation, and has been lobbying for action on HIV/Aids – which still claims hundreds of thousands of lives a year – and encouraging people to get tested.

The Order of the Companions of Honour was established in 1917 by George V in recognition of service of national importance.

It is sometimes regarded as the junior honour to the Order of Merit and it is made up of the sovereign, plus no more than 65 members, who may use the letters CH after their names.

Sir Elton joins an illustrious list of recipients who include broadcaster Sir David Attenborough actress Dame Judi Dench, former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and cook Delia Smith.