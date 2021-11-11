Dave and Arlo Parks lead nominations for Mobo awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dave, Arlo Parks and Little Simz lead the pack in nominations for this year’s Mobo awards.

The annual ceremony recognises and celebrates black music and culture, and will return live next month, with the host yet to be announced.

Organisers said the nominees had shown “talent and range” but also “resilience” following a challenging 20 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thiago Silva singer Dave is up for five awards, including best male act, best hip hop act, album of the year, song of the year, and video of the year.

Mercury Prize winner Parks is up for three, alongside Little Simz and Cleo Sol.

Mercury Award winner Parks is nominated for best newcomer, best female act, and album of the year (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz will contest best female act, but is also nominated for best hip hop act and video of the year.

This year sees the introduction of a new award for best drill act, with nominees including Headie One, Tion Wayne, Unknown and Digga D.

London rapper Central Cee also makes an impressive Mobo debut with four nominations for best newcomer, best male act, best drill act and song of the year.

Other nominees for the best newcomer award are Backroad Gee, Enny, Joy Crookes and Pinkpantheress.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya scores a nomination for best performance in a TV show/film for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, alongside Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright, who picks up a nomination for her part in British anthology series Small Axe – directed by Steve McQueen.

Kanya King CBE, founder and CEO of Mobo Group, said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic.

“This year’s crop of Mobo nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range.

“We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media.

“Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night.”

The Mobo awards will take place on December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena.