KT Tunstall, Amy Macdonald and Wet Wet Wet honoured at awards

KT Tunstall, Amy Macdonald and Wet Wet Wet were among the winners at this year’s Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The ceremony returned as a physical event after last year’s awards took place virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.

The Fratellis, postman-turned-singer Nathan Evans, Brooke Combe and Bow Anderson were among the performers at the event, which took place in the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.

The outstanding achievement in music award went to Macdonald, who opened proceedings with classic hits, while Wet Wet Wet closed the show and picked up the icon award.

Biffy Clyro were among the winners (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The show on Saturday raised vital funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The eco award went to KT Tunstall, who did not attend in person as she is on tour with Rick Astley.

However, she sent a message saying: “Thank you so much to Ovo Energy, to Nordoff Robbins for everything you do and of course to the Scottish Music Awards.

“I would also like to give a really heartfelt message to mother nature, to our beautiful Scotland, to our amazing landscape – we’ve got to look after that environment.”

Evans was awarded the best male breakthrough award while Biffy Clyro picked up the best live award.

The best album award went to The Snuts while Combe picked up the best female breakthrough award.

The cinch presents TRNSMT Festival won the best event award (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Bluebells were awarded the legends award and Nina Nesbitt won the women in music award, while The Fratellis won the songwriting award.

Donald C MacLeod MBE, chairman of the NR Events and Fundraising Committee Scotland, said: “After an extremely hard 20 months or so for the music industry, it felt so special to have all of our old friends and supporters back together under one iconic roof at one of the best venues in the world – the Barrowlands.

“We’re delighted that tonight’s Specsavers Scottish Music Awards was one of the first big reunions for the country’s music industry and a chance to once again celebrate the never-ending talent Scotland produces.

“From shining the spotlight on bright young stars like Brooke Combe and Bow Anderson, to honouring some of the country’s most loved acts like Wet Wet Wet, Amy Macdonald and The Fratellis, tonight’s ceremony showcased exactly why we’re all so passionate about Scotland’s music scene.

“Like many other charities during lockdown, Nordoff Robbins’ income has been decimated, with this year’s projected forecast only 40% of our pre-Covid income.

“That’s why tonight’s event was so important – with more people than ever isolated or requiring support, our team have worked to support more than 1,197 individuals in Scotland in 2021.”

Other winners were Anderson, who picked up the best pop act, Sam Fender, who won the best UK award, and Gordon Duncan, who took home the music industry award.

The cinch presents TRNSMT Festival collected ​​the best event award.

The live event was hosted by Edith Bowman while viewers at home could watch via a livestream.