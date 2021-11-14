Full list of winners from MTV EMA 2021 as BTS triumph

K-pop boyband BTS have emerged as the big winners from this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The seven-member South Korean boyband – one of the most popular and influential acts in world music – is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They scooped a total of four awards at the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary – among them the biggest fans gong, which will no doubt delight their fanbase, known as the Army.

– Here is a full list of winners:

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Best Video

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

Yungblud

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktoria Radvanyi