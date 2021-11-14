Full list of winners from MTV EMA 2021 as BTS triumph

K-pop boyband BTS have emerged as the big winners from this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
The seven-member South Korean boyband – one of the most popular and influential acts in world music – is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
They scooped a total of four awards at the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary – among them the biggest fans gong, which will no doubt delight their fanbase, known as the Army.
– Here is a full list of winners:
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Best Video
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Best New
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
Yungblud
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktoria Radvanyi