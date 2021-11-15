Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Bieber announces UK dates in expanded tour

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 2:01 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 2:26 pm
Justin Bieber (Def Jam/PA)
Justin Bieber (Def Jam/PA)

Justin Bieber has expanded his Justice tour to include a string of UK dates.

The Canadian pop superstar, 27, will perform more than 90 concerts in 20 countries between May 2022 and March 2023, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East.

His UK leg in February 2023 includes dates in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

(Def Jam/AEG/PA)

It will be the singer’s first global outing since he closed his Purpose tour at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park in 2017.

He said: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Bieber will kick off his world tour with a 52-date North American leg in 2022, starting in San Diego on February 18.

The international shows will start in May 2022 in Mexico before continuing to Scandinavia, South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, then to Australia and New Zealand in November and December before moving to the UK and other parts of Europe in early 2023.

Bieber’s sixth album Justice arrived in March to generally favourable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two in the UK albums chart.

It included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.

A documentary which followed Bieber as he prepared for his first full concert in three years, titled Our World, was released in October.

Tickets and further information are available online.

