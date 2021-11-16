Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 6:13 pm
Jesy Nelson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jesy Nelson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jesy Nelson has pulled out of a live performance this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix star, 30, said she had been “feeling unwell” for the last few days and was now self-isolating.

Nelson was due to perform in Birmingham on Saturday at Free Radio Hits Live 2021, alongside artists including James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Mabel and KSI.

Global’s Make Some Noise Charity Day – London
Jesy Nelson tested positive for coronavirus (Yui Mok/PA)

She said in a statement on Instagram: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much.”

The concert would have been one of Nelson’s first since launching her solo career outside of Little Mix with the release of her debut solo single Boyz.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

She is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December on a billing that also includes Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in December 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

The remaining trio released a new album, Between Us, earlier this month to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Little Mix were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal