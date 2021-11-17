Paul McCartney reveals how his perfect sandwich comes together

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed how his perfect sandwich comes together; using marmite, hummus and honey mustard.

The rock legend led comedian Romesh Ranganathan through the steps to make the snack during a conversation about new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen.

“I do a very good sandwich,” he said.

“I take a bagel, I cut it in three.”

“Often you have two bagels, so now you cut it into six. So you’ve got a top and a bottom, a top and a bottom, and two middles.

“You can get three sandwiches out of that.”

Introducing the legendary Paul McCartney bagel sandwich 🥯 🔥 Watch as Paul recounts his favourite way to eat a bagel, with @maryamccartney, @stellamccartney and @romeshranga. The new cookbook #LindasFamilyKitchen is out now: https://t.co/2MxnnqD4PK pic.twitter.com/6iaSyrFOsL — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 17, 2021

The Beatles singer then explained the mechanics of the bagel – adding protective structural layers.

“So the bottom layer I put Marmite on and then I would put a little bit of lettuce, because I’m going to put hummus on but it’s going to go through the hole if I don’t put lettuce on,” he said.

“You might get a little sliced cheese on there, you might have one slice of tomato, then you might have a pickle or two.

“Then you go back to your lettuce barrier, because there’s another hole on the top remember, so you’ve got to protect it from that.

“Then I put on honey mustard.”

His daughter Mary McCartney added: “In a McCartney sandwich we are not afraid of a condiment.”

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen is available now.