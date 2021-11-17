Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Music

Royal wedding cellist Kanneh-Mason, 22, says receiving MBE is ‘very special’

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 7:29 pm
Sheku Kanneh-Mason receives his honour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has described being honoured with an MBE at the age of 22 as “very, very special”.

After performing at Windsor Castle for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, the classical musician returned to collect an MBE for services to music.

Kanneh-Mason, who became the first black BBC Young Musician in 2016, was joined by his father, Stuart, as he was presented with the award by the Princess Royal on Wednesday.

He previously revealed to the PA news agency that he did not feel nervous playing at the royal wedding, and appeared equally unruffled after collecting his accolade.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sheku Kanneh-Mason comes from a musical family (Aaron Chown/PA)

The softly spoken musician, who has been playing the cello since the age of six and comes from a musical family with six siblings, said: “It feels like a massive honour to collect this today.

“It’s very, very exciting to be recognised for doing what I love anyway – it’s very, very special.”

The rising star is the third of seven children born to immigrant parents from Antigua and Sierra Leone.

He has performed at the BBC Proms every summer since 2017, including 2020 when he gave a breath-taking pandemic performance with his sister, Isata, to an empty auditorium.

During the spring 2020 lockdown, Kanneh-Mason and his siblings performed via virtual livestreams from their family home in Nottingham. He told PA there has never been any rivalry between them.

He said: “I think we just inspire each other and encourage each other, and it was highlighted in the lockdown that we could play together with each other, that was always something I was grateful for growing up.”

“I enjoy sharing music that I have thought about and spent time working on, I enjoy sharing that with the audience, it’s a very exciting experience and thrilling to perform,” he added.

Decca 90: A Celebration
Sheku Kanneh-Mason played at a royal wedding (Yui Mok/PA)

“I just feel very lucky, always, when I’m on stage.

“It has been difficult to not have that audience during the pandemic, so it’s great to have that back. It’s always such a special thing.”

Kanneh-Mason revealed his biggest musical muse is late cellist Jacqueline du Pre.

He said: “I always enjoyed watching her play and her approach to music which was always 100% passion and commitment to every note she played.”

Kanneh-Mason is the highest-charting cellist of all time in the UK, after his 2020 album Elgar, based on Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, hit number eight, making it the first to ever break into the top 10.

He is also the first British classical instrumentalist in more than 30 years to reach the top 10 after violinist Nigel Kennedy released Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in 1989, which peaked at number three.

Kanneh-Mason’s performance of three pieces of music at the royal wedding, including his tear-jerking rendition of Ave Maria, is believed to have been watched by an estimated two billion people across the world.

The cellist studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London as a bicentenary fellow and plays a Matteo Goffriller cello from 1700 which is on indefinite loan to him.

