Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jade Thirlwall: No matter what happens, Little Mix will always be there

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:05 am
Jade Thirlwall (Gay Times/PA)
Jade Thirlwall (Gay Times/PA)

Jade Thirlwall has said it is “really beautiful” to see her Little Mix bandmates pursuing solo projects but the girl band will “always be there”.

The pop singer, 28, dismissed reports suggesting the remaining three members of the group – herself, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – are on the verge of splitting.

The band were a foursome until Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December last year, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

(Gay Times/PA)

Since then Pinnock has fronted a BBC documentary about colourism and race, while Edwards is working on a fashion brand called Disora.

Little Mix have also released a greatest hits album, Between Us, marking 10 years since their formation on The X Factor.

Appearing on the December cover of Gay Times, Thirlwall dismissed claims the band were going their separate ways.

She told the publication: “I think no matter what happens, Little Mix will always be there. I think the past couple years, we have started to delve into doing our own little things. That’s been really beautiful to see.

“I think initially in the first few years, all of us were terrified at the thought of doing something for yourself. One, because you just get so used to having each other and two, you know what the press are like, the minute one person does something they say, ‘Oh, what’s happening?’

(Gay Times/PA)

“So for such a long time we were all quite scared of any of us doing anything individually. But then when we started to do it, we said ‘Oh, this is really lovely actually’ because as an individual you’re then getting the opportunity to show the public a bit more about yourself and what you’re actually passionate about.”

Thirlwall said the three remaining band members have “really managed to get that balance right” in the past year.

She added: “We’re always going to want to see each other win, we’re going to champion each other’s success on our own as well as a group and there’s definitely a safety and comfortability there, knowing that we’ll always have each other to come back to.

“We need to do that and I think that’s why it was the fans as well. They won’t ever have to doubt that Little Mix will never have to end.”

Thirlwall said the band had never considered splitting when Nelson announced her departure.

“It wasn’t a question,” she said.

(Gay Times/PA)

“Absolutely was not a question. We’re too close and we can’t survive without each other. Genuinely, we are literally family.

“There was not a doubt in our mind that we would continue as a three. Obviously so glad that we have because what a year we’ve had, and will continue to have years and years to come.

“So I can’t imagine never not having Little Mix in my life. Whatever form it is.”

The singer admitted Nelson leaving the band had been a “really tough experience” and that the group had sought therapy to help process the news.

“I think for anyone, when such a big change happens in your life, and you’ve been so used to a certain situation for so long, it’s really hard,” she added.

“Getting through that and moving forward. I think for us as well, we were still promoting the album at the time and doing TV shows.

“We were just cracking on as it were, and I think we were in a bit of shock for a long time because we just had to keep going.

“It wasn’t until we had some time off at Christmas that it suddenly dawned on us what had happened.

“It was hard. It would have been for anyone and we’ve got each other, we have group therapy, we have our own therapists, and you do what you can.

“We’re really stronger than ever. I would say that this year with the girls having their kids, it just puts everything into perspective of what’s important in life.

“We know that no matter what, we’re gonna have each other through anything.”

Gay Times Honours will be held on Friday November 19 at Magazine London.

Tickets are available online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal