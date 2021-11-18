Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top musicians could disappear unless EU touring issues solved, says MP

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:14 pm
David Bowie performs live onstage during the Isle of Wight festival (PA)
David Bowie performs live onstage during the Isle of Wight festival (PA)

Musicians like David Bowie could disappear unless EU touring issues are solved, MPs have heard.

MPs have debated enabling visa and permit-free working for musicians in the EU after Brexit.

Labour MP for Vauxhall, Florence Eshalomi, told Westminster Hall about her former constituent – the late singer-songwriter and actor – and how being able to freely tour around Europe allowed him to help bring down the Berlin Wall.

Ms Eshalomi said: “David is perhaps one of Brixton’s most famous sons, grown up in a boundary between Brixton and Stockwell, attended Stockwell’s primary school until the age of six, and since then David went on to be a wide-world cultural icon and like many musicians of his time, travelled up and down the country playing his records and drawing that inspiration.

“Famously, David also lived in Berlin for three years and during that time, some of you may remember, he recorded Heroes. A song telling the tale of lovers outside the Berlin Wall at a time when young people, as young as 18, were shot for simply trying to cross the border.

Coronavirus – Tue May 25, 2021
Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (Jessica Taylor)

“A decade later David performed an emotional performance of Heroes close enough to East Berlin Border, near the border, for thousands of young people on the other side to listen and sing along.”

The MP for Vauxhall added that when he died in 2016, the German Foreign Office paid tribute to him by “linking his performance and praising David for the work in bringing down the wall”.

She added: “This shows the valuable contribution of our music.”

Shadow culture minister Alex Sobel said Ms Eshalomi made a “very good point” regarding her former constituent.

He then asked: “Will we see more artists like him if we don’t resolve this issue?”

Labour MP Harriet Herman also argued the the UK risks losing a generation of musicians if the Government does not make touring in Europe easier.

She said: “If the Government doesn’t move quickly some organisations will become unviable, some musicians at the top of their career will feel their best option is to relocate to Europe.

“We don’t want them to have to do that and many of the next generation of musicians will never have the opportunity to get into the profession, to develop their career, without the financial and artistically important benefits of working in Europe.”

The Camberwell and Peckham MP said 44% of British musicians made half their earnings in the EU, but now had to deal with the “mind-boggling complexity” of multiple forms to go on tour.

Culture minister Julia Lopez told MPs the Government continues to support the creative industries through a range of export support programmes such as the Music Export Growth scheme.

She said: “We’ve also recently launched the Export Support Service where UK businesses can get answers to practical questions about exporting to Europe and we had the DIT (Department for International Trade) official in the meeting yesterday, who highlighted some of the new services available to musicians.”

The minister noted that while leaving the EU led to a number of changes, the Government “recognise the uncertainty and concerns felt by our musicians and the creative sectors”.

She added: “I, as you do want to see the UK creators tour and perform in the EU not just for our musicians but because I think they have so much to offer people in member states and I hope that we can make sure that can happen.”

