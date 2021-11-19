Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steps star Faye Tozer misses tour dates after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 6:14 pm
Faye Tozer, far right, will miss out as Steps perform in Leeds on Friday (Matt Crossick/PA)
Steps star Faye Tozer was left “baffled” after testing positive for Covid-19 and “gutted” to be missing the Steps arena tour in order to self-isolate.

Writing on Twitter, the singer-songwriter said: “I am baffled and gutted after being so tight on our preventative measures.

“Thankful for our daily testing to have been able to recognise it and so the show can still go on.

“Please give the guys the biggest love as they continue to smash the shows and I hope to be back soon.”

The 46-year-old will have to abandon bandmates Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins who will perform in Leeds on Friday without her.

Taking to social media, the official Steps Twitter page said: “In unfortunate news, Faye has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning which means she is isolating and will be missing tonight’s show in Leeds. She will be returning to the tour as soon as possible in line with Government guidelines.

“We fully intend to carry on with the upcoming What The Future Holds arena shows as scheduled.

“We have a daily Covid testing regime in place which we have doubled up with an additional round of testing today. The remainder of us in the band continue to test negative and we will continue to monitor both ourselves and our full crew on a daily basis.

“We hope you join us in sending Faye all our love and, meanwhile, we promise we will be giving 200% to put on the biggest and best show we possibly can.”

The 90s pop superstars reunited for the first time in 2017 with a number two album, Tears On The Dancefloor.

Their sixth album, What The Future Holds, was released last November with the band embarking on a two-month UK arena tour.

