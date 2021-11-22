Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chemical Brothers and Disclosure among headline acts at All Points East festival

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:51 pm
The Chemical Brothers will perform at the festival (PA)
The Chemical Brothers will perform at the festival (PA)

The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure and Gorillaz are among the headline acts at the All Points East festival next year, organisers have said.

Festival chiefs have announced dates for the six-day festival, which will take place at London’s Victoria Park from August 19 to 28, reverting back to its double weekend format.

Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and FJK are also in the line-up, along with Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Caroline Polachek, The National, Michael Kiwanuka, and James Blake.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG, said: “Last summer showed how much we missed All Points East, so it’s hugely exciting to not just launch 2022, but to be able to announce all six incredible headliners, and more artists across the two weekends, in one go.”

The festival also includes the return of In The Neighbourhood which hosts free activities from yoga sessions to themed drag shows for the community to enjoy, in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “It was great to see the return of All Points East and In the Neighbourhood to our award-winning Victoria Park this summer.

“We needed to make some changes because of Covid, but as one of the first major festivals to reopen when restrictions were lifted, it was wonderful to see thousands of people come together again for world-class live music and entertainment.”

The festival returned this year with headliners Jorja Smith and London Grammar after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Music fans can access the All Points East pre-sale from 1pm on November 22 at www.allpointseastfestival.com before general tickets go on sale on November 25 at 10am.

