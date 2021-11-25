Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Maximo Park, Example and Ella Henderson added to TRNSMT line-up

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 10:22 am
Revellers at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)
Revellers at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Maximo Park, Example and Ella Henderson are among the acts set to play the TRNSMT festival next year, organisers have announced.

The annual event at Glasgow Green has also added Nina Nesbitt, Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Self Esteem, Griff, The Lathums, Tom Grennan and Brooke Combe to the line-up.

TRNSMT will take place from July 8-10, with pre-sale tickets available from Thursday and general release at 10am on Friday.

Organisers have also announced the dates acts will appear.

V Festival 2015 Day One – Weston Park
Ella Henderson is set to appear at the festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

Headliner Paolo Nutini will play on the Friday as will Sam Fender, who topped the charts this year with his second album Seventeen Going Under, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Tom Grennan, who collaborated earlier this year with Calvin Harris on the summer anthem By Your Side, will also join the Friday line-up with Ella Henderson, The Lathums, Callum Beattie and punk rock band The Regrettes.

Luke La Volpe, who picked up the Scottish Music Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2020, has also been confirmed for Friday alongside Brooke Coombe.

On Saturday, Brit Award Rising Star Award winner Griff will perform as will Self Esteem, Example, Wet Leg, Pip Bloom and Maximo Park.

The Strokes will headline Saturday, with Foals, The Snuts, Fontaines D.C and Jimmy Eat World also already announced as appearing.

Lewis Capaldi will headline on Sunday, which will also feature Nina Nesbitt, Mimi Webb, Mae Muller, Easy Life, Thomas Headon and DJ and producer Sigala.

Maximo Park said they were looking forward to returning to Glasgow.

They said: “We finished our recent UK tour with a fantastic gig in Glasgow, so we’re really looking forward to heading back – the crowds there are always so passionate.

“It’s great to be on the same stage as exciting acts like Self Esteem and Wet Leg.”

Nina Nesbitt said: “I can’t wait to play my first festival back in over two years.

“I’m even more excited that it’s in Scotland at TRNSMT. I can’t wait to play to a home crowd again.”

Easy Life said Scotland shows “always go off”, while Callum Beattie added: “You can get your singles played all over the world and sell a shed full of albums, but as a Scottish artist, I know I’m making real progress when I get asked to play at TRNSMT, Scotland’s biggest and best festival.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]