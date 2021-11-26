Little Simz wins BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year

Little Simz’ album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year, beating Arlo Parks and Idles.

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne announced on her BBC Radio 6 Music show that the album, released in September by rapper, singer and actress Little Simz, had won, as voted for by the station’s music presenters.

Little Simz, 27, said: “A big thank you to BBC Radio 6 Music for choosing my album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert as Number One on your Top 10 Albums of the Year. I’m super grateful for all the love and support.”

On Friday’s show Laverne announced the other albums which had made the top 10 6 Music albums of the year 2021, including Collapsed In Sunbeams by Arlo Parks, Homecoming by Du Blonde and Crawler by Idles.

🏆 Congratulations @LittleSimz! 🏆 Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is our number one Album Of The Year 🎉 What's your favourite track from this incredible record? pic.twitter.com/7snFNDhUQY — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) November 26, 2021

Laverne said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Little Simz over the last few years and have had the privilege of speaking to her about her work on several occasions on 6 Music.

“When I heard Sometimes I Might Be Introvert earlier this year, I fell in love with it immediately and knew it was going to be the standout album of 2021 for me. I’m thrilled that it captured the hearts of other 6 Music presenters too.”

Previous winners of 6 Music’s Album of the Year include Drunk by Thundercat in 2017 and Joy As An Act Of Resistance by Idles in 2018.

Lauren Brennan, editor of the BBC Radio 6 Music team, added: “After another testing year for the music industry, I’m delighted that so many strong albums have been released.

“Little Simz has been a treasured artist on 6 Music for years, so I’m delighted that her widely acclaimed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has topped the list this year.”

A special programme of 6 Music’s albums of the year 2021, featuring BBC performances and appearances from all artists in the Top 10 6 Music albums of the year, will be available on BBC iPlayer in December.