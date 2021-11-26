Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Simz wins BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 12:34 pm
Little Simz (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz’ album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is BBC Radio 6 Music’s album of the year, beating Arlo Parks and Idles.

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne announced on her BBC Radio 6 Music show that the album, released in September by rapper, singer and actress Little Simz, had won, as voted for by the station’s music presenters.

Little Simz, 27, said: “A big thank you to BBC Radio 6 Music for choosing my album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert as Number One on your Top 10 Albums of the Year. I’m super grateful for all the love and support.”

On Friday’s show Laverne announced the other albums which had made the top 10 6 Music albums of the year 2021, including Collapsed In Sunbeams by Arlo Parks, Homecoming by Du Blonde and Crawler by Idles.

Laverne said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Little Simz over the last few years and have had the privilege of speaking to her about her work on several occasions on 6 Music.

“When I heard Sometimes I Might Be Introvert earlier this year, I fell in love with it immediately and knew it was going to be the standout album of 2021 for me. I’m thrilled that it captured the hearts of other 6 Music presenters too.”

Previous winners of 6 Music’s Album of the Year include Drunk by Thundercat in 2017 and Joy As An Act Of Resistance by Idles in 2018.

Lauren Brennan, editor of the BBC Radio 6 Music team, added: “After another testing year for the music industry, I’m delighted that so many strong albums have been released.

“Little Simz has been a treasured artist on 6 Music for years, so I’m delighted that her widely acclaimed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has topped the list this year.”

A special programme of 6 Music’s albums of the year 2021, featuring BBC performances and appearances from all artists in the Top 10 6 Music albums of the year, will be available on BBC iPlayer in December.

